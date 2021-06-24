444 fresh cases, 4 more deaths

Srinagar: Four Covid patients lost their lives while 444 fresh Covid cases were detected in the last 24 hours in J&K, the official daily bulletin reported on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 306 were reported in Kashmir Division and 138 in Jammu Division, the bulletin said.

Of the 4 deaths, 2 each were reported in Jammu and Kashmir Division. Srinagar and Jammu districts reported 1 death each.

One death each was reported in Anantnag and Rajouri districts.

Srinagar topped the list of districts reporting fresh cases, with 98, while Jammu district reported 20 cases.

The bulletin said that 839 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 250 from Jammu Division and 589 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 6,782 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 98 new cases and currently has 1,179 active cases, with 158 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 34 new cases and currently has 498 active cases, with 36 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 40 new cases and currently has 548 active cases, with 84 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 19 new cases and currently has 439 active cases, with 124 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 25 new cases and currently has 480 active cases, with 63 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 40 new cases and has 405 active cases, with 30 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 17 new cases and has 224 active cases, with 30 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 19 new cases and has 205 active cases with 22 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 11 new cases and has 271 active cases with 35 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 3 new cases and currently has 28 active cases with 7 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 20 new cases, Udhampur 9 , Rajouri 23, Doda 25, Kathua 6, Kishtwar 9, Samba 3, Poonch 17, Ramban 8, and Reasi 18.

