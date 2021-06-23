Shirmal Shopian gunfight: One militant killed

Srinagar:An unidentified militant has been killed in an ongoing encounter that broke out between forces and militants in Shirmal area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday.

Officials said that one militant has been killed in the ongoing gunfight, saying that the operation is going on.

Earlier, police in a tweet stated that a gunfight has broke out in Shirmal area of Shopian.

“#Encounter has started at Shirmal area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted–(KNO)

