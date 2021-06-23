Militants kill police officer, second attack since last week in Srinagar

Srinagar:Police on Tuesday said that two militants killed a CID inspector with pistol at Menganwari Nowgam area of Srinagar.

“Today at about 8pm , two unidentified (militants) fired indiscriminately upon a Police Inspector, in front of local mosque while he was going for prayer at 8 pm at Menganwari Nowgam area of district Srinagar,” a police spokesman said.

He said IGP Kashmir, DIG CKR and SSP Srinagar reached at the spot and inspected scene of incident.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that two (militants) fired upon a police Inspector Parvez Ahmad Dar son of Ghulam Nabi Dar from pistols while he was going to offer Magrib Prayers,” the spokesman said.

“CCTV footage shows firing by two (militants) with pistols. Identification is being done.

Suspects are being questioned.”

In this incident, Dar had sustained grievous bullet injuries and was shifted to nearby hospital for the treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries.

“We pay our rich tributes to the martyr who left behind his wife and inconsolable two young children a 13-year-old daughter and 10 year-old-son,” the spokesman said.

Police has registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law, the spokesman said. “Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the circumstances which lead to this incident. Area has been cordoned off and search in the area is going on.” (GNS)

