428 new cases of Covid, 7 more deaths

Srinagar: Seven Covid patients lost their lives while 428 fresh Covid cases were detected in the last 24 hours in J&K, the official daily bulletin reported on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 280 were reported in Kashmir Division and 148 in Jammu Division, the bulletin said.

Of the 7 deaths, 3 were reported in Jammu and 4 in Kashmir Division. Srinagar and Jammu districts reported 2 deaths each.

One death each was reported in Kupwara, Kulgam, and Rajouri districts, the bulletin said.

Srinagar topped the list of districts reporting fresh cases, with 104, while Jammu district reported 32 cases.

The bulletin said that 999 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 402 from Jammu Division and 597 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 7,181 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 104 new cases and currently has 1,240 active cases, with 152 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 25 new cases and currently has 500 active cases, with 61 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 25 new cases and currently has 592 active cases, with 71 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 28 new cases and currently has 544 active cases, with 105 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 29 new cases and currently has 518 active cases, with 53 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 15 new cases and has 396 active cases, with 61 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 15 new cases and has 237 active cases, with 22 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 15 new cases and has 208 active cases with 25 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 23 new cases and has 295 active cases with 38 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 1 new cases and currently has 32 active cases with 9 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 32 new cases, Udhampur 4 , Rajouri 29, Doda 23, Kathua 6, Kishtwar 7, Samba 4, Poonch 22, Ramban 8, and Reasi 13.

