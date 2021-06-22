CID Inspector Shot Dead In Nowgam Srinagar

Srinagar: An inspector of Criminal Investigation Department (CID), J&K Police, was shot dead by suspected militants in Nowgam area of Srinagar on Tuesday evening.

Official sources said that the militants fired at and critically injured the CID inspector when he was returning after offering prayers at Kanipora area of Nowgam.

He was shifted to hospital where he was declared brought dead on arrival, they said.

A police officer confirmed the killing of the CID inspector and identified him as Pervaiz Ahmad Dar. He was posted at police station Parimpora.

“Investigations have been started,” he said. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print