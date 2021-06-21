Weekend fine amounts to Rs 1 lakh in Pampore

Pampore: Jammu and Kashmir police in Pampore area realised one lakh fine during the weekend restrictions that began Friday form COVID-19 violators.
A fine of Rs 10,1000 fine from hundreds of COVID SOPs violators violating weekend restrictions in Pampore, officlas said .
Check points were laid at Drangbal, Khrew Chowk, Kadlabal and near EDI Pampore where they penalised scores of vehicle drivers for defying weekend lockdown, police said.
Police team from police station Pampore led by SHO Pampore Mohammad Younis Khan carried a drive against the violators in different places in Pampore for last three days, during the drive police police found violators and vehicles which were plying on the roads without pass/permission were fined for violating COVID-19 weekend restrictions in the area.
