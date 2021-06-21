Practice Yoga for physical, mental, and spiritual health: DHSK to people

Srinagar: On the eve of International Yoga Day, Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather on Sunday asked people to perform Yoga for physical, mental, spiritual well being.

A spokesperson of Directorate of Health Services Kashmir said the director said that practicing Yoga helps in attaining good physical, mental and spiritual health and is of paramount importance for attaining complete social well being.

International Yoga Day is an annual event that has its roots in an Indian context, but is commemorated every year on 21 June 2021 internationally

This year, the theme for the event is “yoga for well being’ ”, in line with global concerns around the Covid-19 pandemic, emphasising the importance of maintaining good health, but within constraints of social distancing

The Director health reiterated that due to the Covid-19 pandemic people can’t assemble so they should do Yoga at home.

“People should not only do Yoga for themselves but they should also insist their family members and other sections of the society should also actively do Yoga for better health and mental well being,” he said.

The idea of International Yoga Day was conceived by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who proposed the concept on September 27, 2014, during his speech at the UN General Assembly.

