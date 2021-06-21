Community classes begin in district Ramban to reach out students lacking digital access

RAMBAN: The Education Department Ramban has started community classes in addition to the online classes to reach out all 32000 students of government schools in absence of the physical class work which has been suspended due to Covid pandemic.
The initiative of community classes has been taken in compliance to an order issued by the Government recently.
The move has been taken to cater to the Educational/Academic needs of about 20000 students, who remained left out/inaccessible in online mode of study due to one reason or the other.
It will benefit the students of poor and digitally ignorant families residing in far flung areas of the district.
As per the Chief Education Officer, Ramban, the teachers have been asked to take the community classes in open while strictly adhering to the Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. The teachers shall manage and conduct the community classes in their areas of residence or posting whichever is feasible.