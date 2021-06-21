Anantnag’s bungling of Covid medical care reflects in highest death rate in Kashmi

Of 33 deaths in June so far, 26 in GMC Anantnag

Anantnag: The Covid death rate in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district is 2.92 percent, so far in the month of June, way higher than the overall death rate of 1.2 percent in Kashmir division. About 21 percent of the Covid related deaths in Kashmir valley since June 1 have occurred in Anantnag district.

No other district in J&K comes even close in terms of the mortality rate.

About 79 percent of the deaths in Anantnag district have been reported from Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag, which has been in news for shortage of oxygen, callousness of doctors, and the principal of the college lying about the number of ICU beds at the hospital to the LG, Manoj Sinha.

Recently, 22 doctors were found absent from duties when a team was sent for inspection to the hospital by the district administration. When the district administration complained to higher authorities, the principal of GMC Anantnag, Showkat Jeelani, launched a scathing attack on the district administration, calling the officials arrogant and irresponsible. He described the absence of doctors from duty as a “petty complaint”.

“The figures in the month of June should clear whatever doubt was left about the working of the hospital,” a senior official in the administration, privy to the data on Covid, told Kashmir Reader.

Thirty-three people have died since June 1 in Anantnag district and 26 of these deaths have been reported from the GMC. The total number of cases reported from the district has been 1,128 between June 1 and 19.

The figures translate to a death rate of 2.92 percent, which is much higher than the death rate in other districts, including the district worst hit by Covid, Srinagar.

“With 39 deaths among 3,545 new cases, since June 1, Srinagar has a death rate of 1.1 percent,” the official said, adding that these deaths have been reported almost uniformly from some of the major hospitals including SMHS, SKIMS, JLNM and other hospitals.

Kashmir division has reported 12,708 new cases of the virus between June 1 and 19. Srinagar accounted for 27.8 percent of these cases, while Anantnag district has a share of only 8.8 percent (with 1,128 cases).

However, the south Kashmir district has a share of 20.8 percent in the deaths due to Covid in Kashmir valley. A total of 158 people have died of Covid in Kashmir valley since June 1.

“Something is definitely wrong with Anantnag district, with the GMC Anantnag, to be more precise,” the official said.

The neighbouring Kulgam district, which was part of Anantnag district till 2007, has the lowest death rate in the month of June so far, at only 0.7 percent. Bandipora and Kupwara in north Kashmir come next with a death rate of only 0.9 percent this month.

“The second-highest death rate is in Shopian district (1.5 percent) but only 3 people have died in the district among 195 infected with the virus,” the official said.

