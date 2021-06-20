Govt Withdraws Weekend Curfew In 8 Districts

Srinagar:Government on Sunday withdrew weekend curfew in eight districts of J&K, five of them in Jammu division and three in Kashmir Valley.

Chief Secretary, who is Chairperson State Executive Committee, announced the relaxations after a review meeting of the current COVID situation with the Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education; Principal Secretary to Government, Home; Divisional Commissioner, Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and other officers of Jammu and Kashmir.

While weekend curfew has been withdrawn in Shopian, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Reasi and Udhampur, daily night curfew will continue to exist in these districts from 8 pm to 7 am, reads an order,.

Also, the government permitted all outdoor shops and trades to open on all days from 7 am till 7 pm. “The market associations will have to fully cooperate with the local administration in ensuring strict compliance to the COVID appropriate behavior,” the order said, “50% of the shops in the indoor shopping complexes / Malls can open subject to a roster to be issued by concerned Deputy Commissioners.”

All government and private offices can function without any restrictions subject to strict adherence to COVID appropriate behavior, the order said.

In respect of the other districts, the State Executive Committee ordered that weekend curfew from Friday 8 pm till Monday 7 am and daily night curfew from 8 pm till 7 am shall continue to remain in force. “Concerned District Magistrates shall issue Orders under CrPC to this effect.”

All outdoor shops and bazaars are permitted to open on five days in a week except on Saturdays and Sundays.

“25 % of the shops in indoor shopping complexes / Malls can open subject to a roster to be issued by concerned Deputy Commissioners.”

The Deputy Commissioners have been also authorized to allow opening of paid and unpaid parks for the use of public, only after local assessment of the conditions and after according due consideration, subject to COVID appropriate measures.

“The District Magistrates shall strictly ensure that there is full compliance to COVID appropriate behavior and defaulters are firmly dealt with under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act and the Indian Penal Code,” it said, adding, “The District Magistrates shall constitute joint teams of Police and Executive Magistrates for enforcement of Covid Appropriate Behaviour.”

