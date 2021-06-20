Delimitation Comm official to hold virtual meet with DCs

NEW DELHI: A senior official of the Delimitation Commission will hold a virtual meet with all Deputy Commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir to discuss various inputs on geographical features of electoral constituencies and the suggestions made by them, sources said today.

Set up in March last year, the Delimitation Commission is mandated to redraw the constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir which at present is under Central rule.

This year, the panel headed by former Supreme Court Judge Ranjana Desai was given one more year to complete its task.

The delimitation panel had recently sought data on the area of existing constituencies and asked the Deputy Commissioners for their suggestions to make them more “geographically compact”.

Having received the data and suggestions, the Delimitation Commission has decided to hold a virtual meeting with the DCs to take forward the matter.

“As far as possible, the constituency should be fully geographically compact,” explained a functionary. (PTI)

