Covid mortality dips to 4 in J&K, 521 fresh cases

Srinagar: Four more Covid patients lost their lives while 521 fresh Covid cases were detected in the last 24 hours in J&K, the official daily bulletin reported on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 346 were reported in Kashmir Division and 175 in Jammu Division, the bulletin said.

Of the 4 deaths, 2 each were reported in Jammu and Kashmir Division. Srinagar and Jammu districts reported one death each.

One each death was reported in Pulwama and Rajouri, the bulletin said

Srinagar topped the list of districts reporting fresh cases, with 117, while Jammu district reported 26 cases.

The bulletin said that 1,197 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 359 from Jammu Division and 838 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 9414 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 117 new cases and currently has 1,514 active cases, with 234 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 20 new cases and currently has 749 active cases, with 52 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 44 new cases and currently has 744 active cases, with 113 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 33 new cases and currently has 946 active cases, with 69 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 24 new cases and currently has 616 active cases, with 56 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 49 new cases and has 519 active cases, with 131 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 22 new cases and has 307 active cases, with 55 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 16 new cases and has 240 active cases with 41 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 18 new cases and has 354 active cases with 64 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 3 new cases and currently has 68 active cases with 23 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 26 new cases, Udhampur 19 , Rajouri 17, Doda 39, Kathua 16, Kishtwar 12, Samba 14, Poonch 22, Ramban 5, and Reasi 5.

