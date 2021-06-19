The ebbing of the second wave: Recovery rate above 95%, active cases down to 6k in Kashmir

Anantnag: The deadly second wave of Covid-19 here in Kashmir valley seems to be coming to an end as the recovery rate has gone up by 16 percent compared to last month, while the active cases in the ten districts of Kashmir division have nosedived by 77 percent.

According to the official figures, the recovery rate in Kashmir valley has risen to 95.3% (1,83,362 recovered out of the total 1,92,263) and the number of active cases has gone down to 6,733.

“If we compare the data with that of last month, there is a huge difference, an indication that we might finally be coming out of the second wave,” an official privy to the data said.

He said that the recovery rate at the same time last month was just 79.4 percent, while the number of active cases was 29,904.

“We can see the marked difference. The number of active cases has declined by more than 77 percent (23k lesser cases). Also, the increase in recovery rate is heartening,” the official said.

The change in numbers is despite the fact that more than 38k new cases have been recorded in the month gone by.

What is even more heartening is the fact that the number of active cases has halved in a week’s time. On June 10, Kashmir Reader had reported the number of active cases to be more than 12k in Kashmir.

“Also, the number of total new cases during this week has been only 3,651, which is roughly about 520 cases per day on average,” the official said.

Srinagar district, having been the epicentre of Covid in Kashmir (68,762 cases and 815 deaths), seems to be limping back to normalcy. At present, Srinagar’s recovery rate is the highest among the ten districts.

The district has a recovery rate of 96.4% and has 1,641 positive patients. “The active cases are the highest in the division but then the district has witnessed 68,762 cases of the infection, more than 35 percent of the total cases in Kashmir,” the official said.

The other districts are also well on track with the recoveries. Only Pulwama in south Kashmir, with a recovery rate of 91.8 percent, and Kupwara in the north, with a recovery of 92.6 percent, have recovery rates below 95 percent.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print