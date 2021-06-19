J&K: Mufti welcomes release of PDP leader Sartaj Madni

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday welcomed the release of her uncle and senior party leader Sartaj Madni from a six-month-long preventive detention and said it is high time all political prisoners and other detainees be let go by the Centre.

“Relieved that PDP’s Sartaj Madni has finally been released after 6 months of wrongful detention. It’s high time that GOI (government of India) releases political prisoners and other detainees rotting in jails in and outside J&K. A raging pandemic should’ve been reason enough to free them,” Mufti wrote on Twitter.

Madni, who was under preventive detention at MLA hostel here, was released on Saturday afternoon.

Madni was detained on December 21 last year, a day ahead of the counting of votes of the District Development Council elections.

