Elderly woman found dead in Srigufwara village of Anantnag

Srigufwara: A 70-year-old woman was found dead in Poshkeeri village of Srigufwara in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday morning, officials said.

 

An official said that the woman identified as Rathi Bagum (70) wife of Abdul Khaliq Lone, a resident of Poshkeeri was found dead in a water body this morning.

 

“She perhaps has drowned in a water body while washing her face in the morning. We sent a police team and the body of the woman has been retrieved,” he said.

 

He said that the police have launched the investigation into the matter to find out actual cause of woman’s death—(KNO)

