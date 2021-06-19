After allegations of murder, Hajin woman’s body exhumed

Bandipora: Authorities on Saturday exhumed the body of a 35-year-old woman in Khumna village of Hajin in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district after receiving a complaint that she was murdered.

An official said that the police along with medical team reached the village and exhumed the body in presence of Naib Tehsildar Hajin.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bandipora, Zaid Malik said that the body has been taken for post-mortem and the exact cause of death can be ascertained after receiving the report.

Earlier, last week the deceased woman’s family staged a protest, demanding exhumation and post-mortem of their daughter who according to them was allegedly killed by her husband.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print