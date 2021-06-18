In Saki Daffar, no drinking water supply for past 20 days

Srinagar: The Jal Shakti Department is not providing potable water supply in many areas of Srinagar city, where residents say that they are not getting enough drinking water for the past 20 days.

People living near Zadi Masjid in Saki Daffar said that they approached the local office of Jal Shakti department but their complaints have not been addressed.

“Despite repeated assurances from officials, things remain unchanged on the ground. Sometimes they say that we will be provided with a new connection and sometimes they say that there is some kind of problem. It seems the department is not bothered about the problems faced by people,” said Ghulam Rasool, a resident of the area.

He added that they don’t even have water for washing utensils. “We are facing a lot of problems as the department has not been able to restore water supply to our area for the past several days. We hardly receive tap water these days. Mostly we have to stay awake the whole night for water to fill our tanks,” said Bashir Ahmad, a local resident.

He said that the locality did receive water supply for a few days in between, but the situation went back to the same again.

Chief Engineer of the Jal Shakti department, Er Iftikhar Ahmad Wani, told Kashmir Reader that there is an extension problem with the supply line and they are fixing the issue.

“Once this issue will be resolved, we will provide them a proper connection. That is the reason the area is facing water shortage,” Wani said.

He assured that within a week the problem will be solved in the area.

“We supply 9 crore gallons of water every day to Srinagar city, which is more than sufficient to fulfil the basic needs,” Wani said.

