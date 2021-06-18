Every Panchayat in J&K to have a Youth Club: LG

Financial assistance to dental surgeons to start own clinic

SRINAGAR: To increase youth engagement at the Panchayat level, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday directed for establishing Youth Clubs in every Panchayat across Jammu and Kashmir for constructive activities and addressing all the concerns of the young generation.

In the first phase, 22,500 youths from 4290 Panchayats are to be engaged in the youth clubs, with the government incurring expenditure to the tune of Rs12 crore for this initiative. These youth clubs are to be the nerve centres for all youth programmes, community involvement, IEC, sports & cultural activities, observed the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor was chairing the Governing Body Meeting of Mission Youth at the Civil Secretariat here, where approvals were accorded to a host of schemes, to be launched soon.

In the meeting it was decided to start two state-of-the-art coaching centres in Jammu and Srinagar to impart coaching for civil services and other competitive exams under PARVAAZ scheme.

Also, the government, through Mission Youth, will provide financial assistance to dental surgeons to start their own clinic. In the first phase, 400 dental surgeons and 800 paramedics will be selected for a specially tailored self-employment scheme, the Lt Governor directed.

The Lt Governor asked the CEO Mission Youth to establish Mission Youth Centres with recreational facilities in Jammu and Srinagar, besides setting up digital libraries in coordination with the Education department in every district. Stressing on the need to extend Psycho-Social Support to the youth, the Lt Governor instructed for establishing Counseling Centres in 8 districts, four in each division.

Laying special emphasis on the welfare of youth with disabilities, the Lt Governor directed for organizing Mega camps in the UT. Under Mission Youth. 5000 youths with disabilities in age-group 18-35 are to be covered and provided with access to existing schemes, he added.

For the promotion and development of Community Based Entrepreneurship, the Lt Governor set the target for the establishment of 50 Model Community Entrepreneur units during 2021-22.

Addressing the need for enhancing the skills of the youth in clinical management, directions were passed to train at least 1000 youths through various technical courses in the respective field.

Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Chief Executive Officer, Mission Youth, highlighted the key features of the Annual Action Plan of Mission Youth for the Financial Year 2021-22.

