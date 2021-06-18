656 fresh Covid cases, 9 deaths

Srinagar: Nine more Covid patients lost their lives while 656 fresh Covid cases were detected in the last 24 hours in J&K, the official daily bulletin reported on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 446 were reported in Kashmir Division and 190 in Jammu Division, the bulletin said.

Of the 9 deaths, 5 were reported in Jammu Division and 4 in Kashmir Division. Srinagar and Jammu districts reported zero deaths for the third consecutive day.

Four deaths were reported in Rajouri, two deaths in Baramulla, and one each in Pulwama, Kupwara, and Doda districts, the bulletin said.

Srinagar topped the list of districts reporting fresh cases, with 112, while Jammu district reported 33 cases.

The bulletin said that 1,426 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 506 from Jammu Division and 920 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 10,602 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 112 new cases and currently has 1,641 active cases, with 255 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 42 new cases and currently has 818 active cases, with 135 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 94 new cases and currently has 843 active cases, with 103 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 54 new cases and currently has 997 active cases, with 151 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 45 new cases and currently has 668 active cases, with 78 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 53 new cases and has 626 active cases, with 38 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 17 new cases and has 337 active cases, with 17 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 25 new cases and has 275 active cases with 77 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 18 new cases and has 420 active cases with 34 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 6 new cases and currently has 108 active cases with 32 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 33 new cases, Udhampur 6 , Rajouri 26, Doda 41, Kathua 20, Kishtwar 9, Samba 9, Poonch 4, Ramban 26, and Reasi 16.

