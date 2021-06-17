Govt Transfer 26 JKAS Officers

Srinagar: Government on Thursday ordered transfer of 26 JKAS officers in the interest of administration with immediate effect.

According to an order issued here, Ms. Rukhsana Gani (JKAS) Inspector General of Registration, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Chairperson, J&K Special Tribunal, relieving Ms. Sarita Chauhan (IAS) of the additional charge of relieving the post.

Ms. Rehana Batul (JKAS) under orders of transfer as Commissioner, Survey and Land Records, J&K, with additional charge of the post of Secretary in the Revenue Department, has been transferred and posted as Secretary to the Government, Public Grievances, relieving Simrandeep Singh (IAS), of the additional charge of the post.

Amit Sharma (JKAS) Special Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, has been transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, JaKeGA, relieving Simrandeep Singh (IAS) of the additional charge of the post.

Nazim Zai Khan (JKAS) Director, Industries and Commerce, Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Secretary in the Skill Development Department.

Narinder Singh Ball (JKAS) Additional District Development Commissioner, Pulwama, has been transferred and posted as Secretary in the Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment.

Majid Khal Ahmad Drabu (JKAS) Managing Director, J&K Cable Car Corporation, has been transferred and posted as Controller, Legal Metrology, J&K.

Mohammad Akbar Wani (JKAS) Controller, Legal Metrology, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Managing Director, J&K Cable Car Corporation.

Ms. Rifat Arif (JKAS) Special Secretary to the Government, Department of Floriculture, Parks and Gardens, has been transferred and posted as Secretary in the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

Sheikh Arshad Ayub (JKAS) Special Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department, has been transferred and posted as Inspector General of Registration, J&K.

Mr. Farooq Ahmad Shah (JKAS) awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Secretary in the Housing and Urban Development Department.

Ms. Kusum Badyal (JKAS) awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department.

Mohammad Harun (JKAS) Managing Director, SIDCO, has been transferred and shall awalt further orders of posting in the General Administration Department.

Atul Sharma, Managing Director, SICOP, has been asked to hold the charge of the post of Managing Director, SIDCO, in addition to his own duties, till further orders, as per the order.

Sajad Hussain Ganai (JKAS)Director, Skil Development, J&K, has been transferred and shall await further orders of posting in the General Administration Department

Surat Singh (JKAS) awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Executive Director, J&K Entrepreneurship Development Institute.

Sudershan Kumar (JKAS) awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Director, Skill Development, J&K.

Ashok Kumar Pandita (JKAS) Additional Secretary to the Government, Information Department, under orders of transfer as Additional District Development Commissioner, Ramban, shall continue at his present place of posting, the order said.

Choudhary Mohammad Rashid (JKAS) Additional District Development Commissioner, Poonch, has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Department of Floriculture, Parks and Gardens.

Rajinder Kumar Sharma (JKAS) Additional Deputy Commissioner, Reasi, has been transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Ramban.

Bharat Singh (JKAS) Deputy Excise Commissioner (Accounts), Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Additional Commissioner, State Taxes (Tax Planning, Policy and Advance Ruling), against an available vacancy.

Abdul Sattar (JKAS) Deputy Labour Commissioner (Central) has been transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Poonch.

Abdul Aziz Sheikh (JKAS) Additional Deputy Commissioner, Shopian has been transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Pulwama.

Amarjeet Singh (JKAS) awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department has been posted as Deputy Excise Commissioner (Accounts), Jammu.

Mushtaq Ahmad (JKAS) awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Shopian.

Inam-ul Haq Sidiqui (JKAS) Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Gulmarg, has been transferred and posted as Joint Director, Information, Kashmir

Abdul Star (JKAS) Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Chenani, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Reasi.

Parvaiz Ahmad Nalk (JKAS)Sub-Registrar, Chenani, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Chenani. “He shall hold the charge of Sub Registrar, Chenani, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.”

Further, as per the order, two officers— Hashmat Ali Khan (JKAS) and Aijaz Ahmad Bhat (JKAS) have been promoted to the Super Time Scale of JKAS, in terms of Government Order No. 340-JK(GAD) of 2021 dated 16.04.2021.However, they shall continue at their present places of postings as Director General(s), the order added. (GNS)

