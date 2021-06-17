Chief Secretary inaugurates e-Vigilance Clearance System

SRINAGAR: Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta on Wednesday inaugurated the e- Vigilance Clearance System.

Commissioner Secretary, General Administration Department, Director Anti Corruption Bureau, and Director IT& SS, University of Kashmir were present during the inauguration.

He said that the system has been developed to simplify the process for seeking NOC and vigilance clearance in a time-bound, efficient and transparent manner, an official handout said.

While complimenting the team associated with the development of the online system, Mehta asked the concerned to ensure that the process of issuance of NOC is completed within seven days from the date of submission of online application.

He stressed upon integration of CPIS data with Vigilance Clearance Portal to enhance the efficiency of the system by giving access to the already existing employee database.

The chief secretary further asked GAD to explore and replicate the module of the Government of India in vigilance clearance system.

The e- Vigilance Clearance System will modernize the manual vigilance clearance process by making it time-bound and transparent. The Project has been designed and developed by the IT Expert Team of the Directorate of Information Technology & Support System, University of Kashmir in collaboration with the General Administration Department, the statement said.

It added that the new portal will allow online submission of applications by departments, real-time monitoring of applications and time-bound issuance of the no objection certificate with inbuilt mechanism of auto-reminders to both ACB & GAD on pendencies. “The employees will also be informed on the status of the application through email/SMS,” it said.

