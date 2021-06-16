Militant Killed In Wagoora Nowgam Identified

Srinagar: A militant killed in an overnight gunfight with joint team of police and CRPF at Wagoora area of Nowgam in Central Kashmir’s Srinagar has been identified as Uzair Ashraf Dar, officials said on Wednesday.

They said Uzair, a resident of Wandina Melhoora Wachi Zainapora, was active since January 02, 2021.

One pistol along with a magazine and six rounds besides two grenades have been recovered from him, the officials said

The encounter had ensued after a team of police and CRPF was fired upon during a cordon-and-search operation launched in the area amid specific information about the presence of the militants, they said. (GNS)

