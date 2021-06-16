Ladakh records 38 fresh Covid cases, one more death

Leh: Ladakh’s COVID-19 caseload surged to 19,649 on Wednesday with 38 fresh infections while the death toll climbed to 199 as one more person succumbed to the viral disease, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 21 were reported from Leh district and 17 from Kargil district, they said.

The latest fatality was reported from Kargil, the officials said.

Of the total 199 deaths in the union territory, 143 were reported from Leh and 56 from Kargil, they said.

According to the officials, the number of active cases in Ladakh came down to 552 — 410 in Leh and 142 in Kargil.

As many as 57 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals the previous day after recovering from the infection. With this, the number of cured persons has increased to 18,898, which accounts for 96 per cent of the total cases, the officials said

