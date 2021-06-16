COVID-19: India reports 62,224 fresh cases

New Delhi: A single day rise of 62,224 new coronavirus infections were reported taking India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,96,33,105, while the active cases were recorded below nine lakh after 70 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,79,573 with 2,542 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed

The active cases further declined to 8,65,432 comprising 2.92 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 95.80 per cent.

A net decline of 47,946 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Also, 19,30,987 tests were conducted on Monday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 38,33,06,971.

The daily positivity rate dropped to 3.22 per cent . It has been less than five per cent for nine consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 4.17 per cent.

Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 34th consecutive day.The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,83,88,100, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.28 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulatively, 26,19,72,014 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

