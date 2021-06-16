Closure of edu institutions extended till June 30

Srinagar: The government on Tuesday ordered extension for closure of educational institutions across Jammu and Kashmir till June 30.
According to an order issued by the State Executive Committee, all schools and higher educational institutes will remain closed for in-person education till June-30.
“On the basis of the current assessment of the COVID-19 situation in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, the State Executive Committee, in exercise of the powers conferred upon it under section 24 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, hereby orders the following restrictions till June 30, 2021,” it said.
The government also said that the schools, colleges, universities, technical education, skill development institutes and coaching centers shall remain closed for in-person and on-campus teaching.
“The teaching staff shall also be required to conduct online classes from their homes only,” it added.
The order said that universities and colleges shall be permitted to seek in person attendance of minimal staff, only for research and lab work.
“However, such staff of educational institutions as are needed by the concerned District Disaster Management Authorities for official duties shall not be exempted from duties,” it said.
