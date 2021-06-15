Take vaccine jab: MMU to people

Srinagar: Muttahida Majlise Ulema (MMU ), amalgam of leading socio-religious organisation of J&K led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Monday appealed to the people to get vaccinated.

In a statement, the MMU said that members of the medical fraternity of the Valley have conveyed their serious concern to MMU, many people especially in parts of Srinagar are reluctant to get vaccinated hence putting their lives and the lives of their family members and that of the community at large at risk of spreading the virus.

The forum quoted data saying of 7 lakh people who are 18 years and above, about 2.9 lakh people have taken the jab.

It said that Srinagar saw 798 deaths by Covid and 98 percent were those who were not vaccinated at all. “This shows that vaccination is a protection against Covid complications and death,” it said.

The MMU said that unreasonable reluctance among many for vaccination, especially in some parts of Srinagar, need to be shunned by one and all.

“This is imperative so that normal life in terms of business, education , religion, travel that has been severely curtailed by the pandemic is resumed and the population of the Valley is well protected for a possible third wave,” it added.

Mirwaiz reiterated the appeal asking people to get vaccinated as soon as possible and observe the Covid SOPs by wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

