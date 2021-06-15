Leopard, which mauled minor girl to death, caught alive at Budgam DC office complex

Budgam: Eleven days after mauling a 4-year-old girl to death, the Leopard was caught alive by Wildlife authorities on Tuesday at DC office complex in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

An official said that the Leopard was spotted near nursery of DC office, and the searches were intensified accordingly in the area.

He said that after strenuous efforts the Leopard was caught alive.

Meanwhile, locals said that they heaved sigh of relief as the Leopard had created fear among the local populace—(KNO)

