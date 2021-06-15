Hajj-2021: International Hajj cancelled for second straight year

Srinagar: The Hajj Committee of India on Tuesday cancelled all the applications for Haj-2021 after the Saudi government decided to cancel the International Haj for the second straight year in 2021 im wake of Covid pandemic.

A circular issued by Chief Executive Officer Hajj Committee, Dr. Maqsood Ahmed Khan, reads that the Ministry of Haj & Umrah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia issued a statement informing that due to Corona Pandemic conditions “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has decided to allow citizens and residents inside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia only to attend Haj 1442 in limited numbers, International Haj has been cancelled”.

“Hence it has been decided by the Haj Committee of India that all the applications for Haj-2021 stands cancelled,” the circular said—(KNO)

