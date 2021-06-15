9 deaths, but Covid cases come down further in J&K

Srinagar: The number of fresh Covid cases detected in the last 24 hours in J&K came down further on Monday to 599, but nine more Covid patients lost their lives during this period.

The official daily Covid bulletin said that of the new cases, 438 were reported in Kashmir Division and 161 in Jammu Division.

Of the 9 deaths, 4 were reported in Jammu Division and 5 in Kashmir Division. The two capital cities, Srinagar and Jammu, reported 1 death each.

Two deaths were reported in Doda, and one each in Pulwama, Kupwara, Anantnag, Ganderbal, and Samba districts, the bulletin said.

Srinagar topped the list of districts reporting fresh cases, with 161, while Jammu district reported 22 cases.

The bulletin said that 2,139 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 729 from Jammu Division and 1,410 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 13,532 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 161 new cases and currently has 2,039 active cases, with 315 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 38 new cases and currently has 1,045 active cases, with 354 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 60 new cases and currently has 1,000 active cases, with 128 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 37 new cases and currently has 1,262 active cases, with 41 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 62 new cases and currently has 832 active cases, with 93 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 33 new cases and has 886 active cases, with 119 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 19 new cases and has 332 active cases, with 83 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 7 new cases and has 390 active cases with 74 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 17 new cases and has 553 active cases with 164 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 4 new cases and currently has 219 active cases with 39 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 22 new cases, Udhampur 13 , Rajouri 33, Doda 27, Kathua 5, Kishtwar 10, Samba 11, Poonch 15, Ramban 8, and Reasi 17.

