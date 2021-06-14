The misplaced fear of vaccination

Feroz Ahmad

There are widespread rumours about Covid vaccines that they will have harmful effects. It has been often heard in conversations that some people are determined to not get vaccinated even if they catch the coronavirus. People tell each other that those who have received the second dose of the vaccine have also become ill or are dying. What is the benefit, then, of getting vaccinated, they ask. Some cite reports on social media, some say that the government has developed a fake vaccine that is meant to kill people, while others say that there is a risk of infertility.

There have been calls for door-to-door vaccination, but people here fear that if they get vaccinated, they will die, or develop a fever, get sick, and be saddled with problems more than they already have.

People are just not ready to get vaccinated. So far, a meagre proportion of the population has been vaccinated. Medical teams have had to go door to door to convince people to get the vaccine. But, citing rumours circulating on social media, people say they would likely die if the vaccine is injected into them.

Doctors are now trying to convince people that they should not believe rumours spread on social media and that they should protect themselves and their loved ones from the ravages of the virus by getting vaccinated. We have seen in practice that people who have been vaccinated so far have not been infected with the coronavirus. People who are vaccinated can also be infected with the coronavirus, but the severity of the disease will be much lower. They would be able to easily fight the disease.

Those who are spreading false and baseless rumours about vaccines on social media are enemies of humanity. They are committing a veritable crime. No one has presented any proof or scientific evidence so far to substantiate these rumours. Health experts have been consistently dismissing and refuting all these rumours as baseless and urging people to get the vaccine. It is time to pay heed and do the right thing.

[email protected]

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print