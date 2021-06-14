Heat wave ebbs as valley sees more rain, thunderstorms

Srinagar: Several areas of Kashmir witnessed light rain along with gusty winds on Sunday evening, bringing relief from the scorching heat.
The Meteorological Department (MeT) has forecast that the prevailing weather conditions will continue till Tuesday.
Deputy Director of the MeT’s Srinagar office, Mukthar Ahmad, said that parts of Kashmir valley on Sunday evening witnessed light to moderate rain.
“Moderate to heavy rain along with thunderstorms and gusty winds will continue till late Sunday evening in Shopian, Kulgam, Ganderbal, Bandipora areas and dissipate thereafter,” he said.
He added that the prevailing weather conditions will continue for next two days in the valley.
As per MeT data, Srinagar on Sunday recorded 28.4 degrees Celsius maximum temperature, while in Jammu the maximum temperature was recorded as 33.4 degree Celsius.
Gulmarg in north Kashmir was the coldest with a high of 17.2 Celsius. Pahalgam recorded a maximum temperature of 24.3°C, Qazigund 27.8°C, and Kupwara 27.8 Celsius.
The traffic department said that subject to fair weather and better road condition, LMVs (passenger vehicles) shall be allowed from both sides on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. However, TCU Jammu/Srinagar shall liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the traffic.
The department said that Security Forces are advised/ requested not to ply against advisory/ traffic plan in view of traffic congestion on Jammu-Srinagar NHW. They may ply from Jammu towards Srinagar after confirming the status of NHW.
