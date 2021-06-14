Daily Covid cases down to 774 in J&K, but deaths continue

Jammu reports only 38 new cases, Srinagar still on top of list with 149

Srinagar: The number of fresh Covid cases detected in the last 24 hours in J&K came down significantly on Sunday, to 774, but twelve more lives were lost to complications related to Covid-19 during this period.

The official daily Covid bulletin said that of the new cases, 545 were reported in Kashmir Division and 229 in Jammu Division.

Of the 12 deaths, 7 were reported in Jammu Division and 5 in Kashmir Division. The two capital cities, Srinagar and Jammu, reported 3 and 1 deaths, respectively.

Three deaths were reported in Poonch, two in Samba, and one each in Kupwara, Ganderbal, and Rajouri districts, the bulletin said.

Srinagar topped the list of districts reporting fresh cases, with 149, while Jammu district reported 38 cases.

The bulletin said that 1,965 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 698 from Jammu Division and 1,267 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 15,081 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 149 new cases and currently has 2,194 active cases, with 310 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 38 new cases and currently has 1,361 active cases, with 325 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 83 new cases and currently has 1,068 active cases, with 193 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 49 new cases and currently has 1,267 active cases, with 85 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 64 new cases and currently has 864 active cases, with 122 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 59 new cases and has 973 active cases, with 43 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 38 new cases and has 396 active cases, with 40 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 22 new cases and has 458 active cases with 44 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 35 new cases and has 700 active cases with 43 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 8 new cases and currently has 254 active cases with 62 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 38 new cases, Udhampur 4 , Rajouri 36, Doda 55, Kathua 8, Kishtwar 20, Samba 8, Poonch 30, Ramban 22, and Reasi 8.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print