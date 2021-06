Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 774 fresh covid-19 cases, lowest single-day infection tally in 68 days, even as 12 more people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Sunday.

Among the fresh cases, 229 were from Jammu Division and 545 from Kashmir Division, taking the tally to 307412. It was after 68 days that J&K reported lesser single day infections tally than today as 561 cases were reported on April 6.

