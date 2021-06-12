Two civilians, cops killed in militant attack in Sopore 

Sopore: Two civilians and two policemen were killed and three others were injured after militants opened fire at a police party in main chowk Sopore on Saturday.

Official sources said that at least 7 persons were injured including four cops and three civilians in the attack.

They said that the injured were shifted to sub-district Sopore for treatment where two cops and two civilians were declared dead on arrival.

Sources said that three other were critical including two cops and a civilian and they were being treated at the hospital.

Meanwhile, hospital authorities at the hospital also confirmed that two cops and two civilians were brought dead to the hospital while three others were injured including two cops. KNO

