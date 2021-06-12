Thunderstorm, strong winds with showers lash Valley

Srinagar: Kashmir witnessed light rain along with gusty winds on Friday bringing relief from the scorching heat.

The Meteorological Department (MeT) has predicted that prevailing weather conditions will continue till Sunday.

Director MeT Sonam Lotus said isolated parts of Kashmir on Friday afternoon witnessed light to moderate rains bringing relief from the heat wave.

“Moderate to heavy rain along with thunderstorms and gusty winds will continue till late Friday evening in Poonch, Chenab valley, Shopian, Kulgam, Ganderbal, Bandipora area and dissipate thereafter,” he said.

Lotus said prevailing weather conditions will continue for next two days in the valley, however there is no forecast of any major rainfall for next few days.

“We expect slight relief from scorching heat wave in both Jammu and Kashmir region from Friday evening onwards till Sunday late evening. While the weather will remain partly to generally cloudy in Ladakh region,” he said.

As per MeT data, the summer capital Srinagar Friday sizzled at 34.0 which was 6.0 degrees Celsius above normal.

Gulmarg in north Kashmir was the coldest with a high of 23.5 degrees Celsius. Pahalgam recorded the maximum temperature of 30.0°C, Qazigund 33.0°C and Kupwara recorded 34.5 degree Celsius respectively.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print