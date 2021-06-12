New cases again dip below 1k, but 17 more die

Srinagar: Seventeen more persons succumbed to complications related to Covid-19 while 906 persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir.

The official daily Covid bulletin on Friday said that of the new cases, 662 were reported in Kashmir Division and 244 in Jammu Division.

Of the 17 deaths, 9 were reported in Jammu Division and 8 in Kashmir Division. The two capital cities, Srinagar and Jammu, reported 3 and 2 deaths, respectively.

Two deaths each were reported in Anantnag and Rajouri, and one each in Kupwara, Bandipora, Shopian, Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban, and Reasi districts, the bulletin said.

Srinagar topped the list of districts reporting fresh cases, with 156, while Jammu district reported 53 cases.

The bulletin said that 1,885 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 712 from Jammu Division and 1,173 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 17, 585 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 156 new cases and currently has 2,491 active cases, with 242 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 86 new cases and currently has 1,877 active cases, with 138 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 92 new cases and currently has 1,244 active cases, with 142 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 63 new cases and currently has 1,317 active cases, with 99 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 74 new cases and currently has 953 active cases, with 131 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 54 new cases and has 923 active cases, with 20 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 44 new cases and has 382 active cases, with 55 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 31 new cases and has 534 active cases with 97 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 53 new cases and has 1,023 active cases with 120 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 9 new cases and currently has 369 active cases with 129 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 53 new cases, Udhampur 19 , Rajouri 39, Doda 21, Kathua 11, Kishtwar 14, Samba 21, Poonch 43, Ramban 18, and Reasi 5.

