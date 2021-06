Shopian: A joint team of government forces was fired upon by militants at Aglar village in Zainpora area of south Kashmir in Shopian. But there was no loss of life or injury.

Police sources said that the forces were deployed to impose Corona curfew in the village which is an intersection to multiple roads and the last village of district Shopian.

A cordon and search operation was launched soon after the attack to nab the assailants. However, there was no trace of them.

