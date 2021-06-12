CS asks PDD to evolve long term strategy for rational power distribution

SRINAGAR: Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta on Friday convened a meeting to review the recent power outages in Jammu region.

Principal Secretary, Power Development Department and Chief Engineers along with MD, Power DISCOMs participated in the meeting.

It was informed that Jammu province has witnessed a year-on-year increase in power utilization and maximum load capacity by 29.43% and 11.36%, respectively. The Chief Secretary directed the Department to rationally analyze supply and demand of electricity in various regions of the Union territory. He further directed regular monitoring of issues related to power transmission channels and ensuring uninterrupted power supply during the ongoing summer season.

Expressing concern on the distribution loses of over 70% in some feeders, the Chief Secretary directed taking immediate measures for checking AT&C losses on priority at such feeders and fixing of accountability.

The Chief Secretary asked the Department to draw a strategy for regular preventive maintenance drives to fix minor faults in the auxiliary machinery and equipment at all grid stations. “Timely repairs and restoration works will not only cost less but will also prevent major malfunctions and failures in the future”, he said.

To make public grievance redressal prompt and efficient, especially in times of power failure, the Department was asked to ensure round-the-clock accessibility of field officers in their respective jurisdictions and give wide publicity to the contact numbers.–Information Department

