Two ACDs, 12 BDOs suspended in Kashmir for unauthorized withdrawal of funds

Srinagar: The government on Friday suspended two Assistant Commissioners of Development (ACDs) and 12 Block Development Officers (BDOs) in Kashmir Valley for unauthorized withdrawal of funds from E-FMS account.

According to separate orders issued by Principal Secretary to the Government, Rural Development Department, Bipul Pathak, , ACDs of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district and South Kashmir’s Anantnag district have been placed under suspension for unauthorized withdrawal of funds (excess) from e-FMS account.

An order under number 145 – RD&PR of 2021, dated 11-06-2021 reveals that District Anantnag has withdrawn amount of Rs. nine lakh from Common account (eFMS, Material & Wages) unauthorizedly.

It further reveals after seeking explanation from ACD, he submitted that BDO Pahalgam, BDO Sogam, BDO Breng, BDO Bijbehara, BDO Larnoo and BDO Verinag have made excess payment and violated the conditions of release of payments.

However, he has not provided the names of concerned BDOs, it said, adding that the district Anantnag is continuously withdrawing excess amount unauthorizedly and as on date Rs 15 lakh has been withdrawn.

“In the backdrop of above, ACD Anantnag has failed to perform his duties to control his BDOs from excess withdrawal (unauthorized) so, Mr. Nisar Ahmad Malik, KAS, ACD Anantnag is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect and shall remain attached with the Directorate of Rural Development Kashmir. Mr. Ideel Saleem, KAS, Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Anantnag shall hold the charge of ACD Anantnag in addition to his own duties till further orders,” the order said.

In a separate order, it said that perusal of NREGA Soft on 08-04-2021 revealed that District Baramulla has withdrawn an amount of Rs. 1.91 crores from Common account MNREGA (eFMS, Material & Wages) unauthorizedly.

Similarly, the ACD has failed to provide proper reason and give block- wise and GP- wise data indicating the blocks withdrawing excess amount against the funds released, it further states. According to the order, the district is continuously withdrawing amount unauthorizedly and as on date Rs 2.04 crores has been withdrawn.

“In the backdrop of above, ACD Baramulla has failed to perform his duties to control his BDOs from excess withdrawal (unauthorizedly) so, Mr. Yaar Ali Khan (KAS), ACD Baramulla is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect and shall remain attached with the Directorate of Rural Development Kashmir. Mr. Gulzar Ahmad KAS, Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Baramulla shall hold the charge of ACD Baramulla in addition to his own duties till further orders,” the order said.

Meanwhile, in a separate order, the government has suspended 11 BDOs for unauthorized withdrawal of funds (excess) from e-FMS account in Noorkhah, Parenpillan, Singhpora, Sopore, Uri, Wagoora of district Baramulla and Sogam, Pahalgam, Bijbehara, Breng, Larnoo, Verinag blocks of district Anantnag.

The Block Development Officers are hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect and are attached with the Directorate of Rural Development Kashmir, the order reads.

The BDOs inlcude Junaid Amin Bhat (Jr. KAS) BDO (Probationer) Shangus holding additional charge of block Sogam, District Anantnag, Shakeeb Arsallan(Ir. KAS) BDO (Probationer) Pahalgam, District Anantnag, Talat Mahmood Wani (Ur. KAS) BDO Bijbehara, District Anantnag, Muzaffar Hussain Wani, BDO (Jr. KÁS) Breng, holding additional charge of block Larnoo, District Anantnag, Umar Bashir, (Ir. KAS) BDO (Probationer) Verinag, District Anantnag, Nassir Ahmad I/C BDO Noorkhah, District Baramulla, Hilal Ahmad Bhat, (Jr. KAS), BDO Parenpillan, District Baramulla, Sheeba Inayat, (Jr. KAS), BDO Singhpora, District Baramulla, Fahmeeda Bano I/C BDO Sopore District Baramulla, Mohd. Aarif Shah, (Dr. KAS) BDO (Probationer) Uri, District Baramulla and Abdul Rashid Gar al 1/c BDO Wagoora, District Baramulla.

Director Rural Development Department Kashmir has been asked to make suitable alternative arrangements to look after the charge of these blocks.

In a separate order, the government has announced the suspension of BDO Shopian Muzaffar Ahmad Sheikh also. He has been attached with Directorate of Rural Development Department Kashmir—(KNO)

