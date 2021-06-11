J&K Reports 906 Covid-19 Cases, Lowest Daily Tally In 63 Days

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 906 fresh covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours, lowest single day count in 63 days, even as 17 people succumbed to the virus during the time, officials said on Friday.

They said 244 of the fresh cases were reported from Jammu Division and 662 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 305772. It was for the first time 63 days that J&K reported less than the number of covid-19 cases reported today as 808 infections were confirmed on April 8.

Regarding the COVID-19 deaths, they said, nine were from Jammu Division and eight from Kashmir, taking the overall toll to 4160.

