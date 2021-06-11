Elderly Woman Electrocuted To Death In Pulwama

Connect on Linked in

Pulwama,: A 60 year old woman died due to electric shock in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday morning.

Police officials told Kashmir Reader that a woman died of electric shock after she accidentally came in contact with a live wire at her home while dealing with an electric motor in Naina village of Pulwama.

The deceased was identified as Mst Haleema Begum (65), wife of Ghulam Hassan Matoo, resident of Naina Pulwama.

The deceased was mother of senior trade leader and press secretary JK electric employees Union Farooq Ahmad Matoo.

Chairman JK electric employees Union chairman Abdul Rehman Konbali condoles the sad demise and prays for the solace to the departed soul.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print