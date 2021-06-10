‘Still intact’: Gupkar alliance meets again after long

Meeting held at Mehbooba’s residence; Tarigami is new spokesperson

SRINAGAR: Formed with the resolve of restoring J&K’s pre-August 5 ‘special status’, the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Wednesday met again to reiterate its already stated position on Articles 370 and 35A and on the delimitation exercise underway in the region.

The meeting was held months after one of its key leaders, People’s Conference chairman Sajad Lone, called it quits saying the alliance was impractical.

“Our declaration of 2019 is still intact. Today we met after a long time to discuss our issues,” head of the PAGD, Farooq Abdullah, told reporters.

The meeting was held at PDP president Mehbooba Mufti’s Gupkar residence, and came in the backdrop of rumours about a change being planned by New Delhi in the status of Jammu and Kashmir. Farooq, though, said that he does not know anything more than the rumours he had heard.

“Let them do what they want to do. We have held to the rope of Allah. He will help us,” he said.

The meeting was attended by M Yousif Targami, Muzaffar Shah, Hasnain Masoodi, Javid Mustafa Mir, and Mehboob Beg.

On the occasion, Targami was made the spokesperson of the PAGD. The post was vacant since Sajad Lone left it.

Asked whether he will resign as Member of Parliament if any unfavourable decision is taken by the central government, Farooq said he won’t quit but will fight for people in Parliament.

Farooq also said that the alliance may initiate talks with New Delhi if it is given an opportunity. “Not closed any doors on it,” he said.

He also asked the central government to enhance the financial assistance provided to Covid affected people and to frame a stimulus package to revive J&K’s embattled economy.

Tarigami said that the alliance will not leave any stone unturned for the betterment of J&K’s people.

“We will use every opportunity for the welfare of the people,” he said.

