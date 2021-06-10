Covid continues to kill: 17 more succumb

774 new cases in Kashmir, 324 in Jammu

Srinagar: Seventeen more persons succumbed to complications related to Covid-19 while 1,098 more persons were tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir.

The official daily Covid bulletin reported on Wednesday that of the new cases, 774 were reported in Kashmir Division and 324 in Jammu Division.

Of the 17 deaths, 7 were reported in Jammu Division and 10 in Kashmir Division. The two capital cities, Srinagar and Jammu, reported 1 and 2 deaths, respectively.

Three deaths each were reported in Baramulla and Budgam, and one each in Pulwama, Kupwara, Anantnag, Udhampur, Rajouri, Kathua, Kistwar, and Reasi districts, the bulletin said.

Srinagar topped the list of districts reporting fresh cases, with 254, while Jammu district reported 97 cases.

The bulletin said that 3,046 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 944 from Jammu Division and 2,102 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 19,852 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 254 new cases and currently has 2,733 active cases, with 346 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 54 new cases and currently has 1,913 active cases, with 160 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 113 new cases and currently has 1,324 active cases, with 164 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 65 new cases and currently has 1,432 active cases, with 160 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 75 new cases and currently has 1,076 active cases, with 111 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 69 new cases and has 1,076 active cases, with 694 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 23 new cases and has 426 active cases, with 136 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 41 new cases and has 636 active cases with 75 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 64 new cases and has 1,151 active cases with 137 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 16 new cases and currently has 569 active cases with 119 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 97 new cases, Udhampur 22 , Rajouri 46, Doda 41, Kathua 18, Kishtwar 10, Samba 8, Poonch 35, Ramban 37, and Reasi 10.

