Ladakh reserves jobs exclusively for locals

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh on Tuesday announced recruitment rules for the newly established Union Territory, reserving the jobs exclusively for the locals.

“No person shall be qualified for appointment to the service unless the person is a Resident of Union territory of Ladakh,” reads the clause 11 of the Union territory of Ladakh Employment (Subordinate) Service Recruitment Rules, 2021 issued by the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh in exercise of the powers conferred by S.O 282(E) dated 21.01.2020.

Service have been defined to mean “service as constituted under these Rules.” The Rules, defined under section (j) means the Union territory of Ladakh Employment (Subordinate) Service Recruitment Rules.

However, this Rule shall not apply to persons allotted service in Union territory of Ladakh under the provisions of section 89(2) of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, or such Rules as may be prescribed by the Administration, it said.

Appointment to the service shall be made by direct recruitment or by promotion provided that the terms and manner of appointment by absorption shall be as notified by the Administration by a general or special order. It is further provided that the competent authority to appoint a person to the Service by absorption shall be the Administration.

However, on the date of commencement of these Rules, persons who have already been appointed substantively to a post in the cadre of J&K Employment (Subordinate) Service and finally allotted for service in the Ladakh in accordance with the provisions of section 89(2) of the J&K Reorganization Act, 2019, shall be deemed to have been appointed to the Service at the initial constitution.

It is also provided that a person appointed by a competent authority substantively to a post in the cadre of J&K Employment (Subordinate) Service on the recommendations of a Board after the appointed day shall also be deemed to have been appointed to the Service at the initial constitution and the services rendered by him prior to the commencement of these Rules shall count for the purposes of rules regulating his conditions of service.

Regarding eligibility, the age limit and other qualifications for direct recruitment shall be as prescribed by the Administration. “A person already in Government service would be required to apply through proper channel for direct recruitment against a vacant post in the Service, if he possesses the educational and other qualifications prescribed for recruitment to such posts,” read the rules.

Regarding interpretation, the notification says that if any question arises relating to the interpretation of these Rules, the matter shall be referred to the Administrative Department whose decision thereon shall be final and binding. GNS

