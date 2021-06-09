Amid speculations, PAGD comes alive in J&K again

Srinagar; As the speculations regarding further bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir are rife, the much-hyped People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), a conglomerate of political parties in the Union Territory, has once again come alive as it has decided to hold a crucial meeting at PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s Gupkar residence late afternoon today.

Sources privy to the development said that a meeting of PAGD has been scheduled today at conglomerate’s Vice President and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief, Mehbooba Mufti’s Gupkar residence.

They said that the meeting will be held today at 05:00 PM, saying that the agenda has not been decided yet “but certain important things with regard to the speculations about J&K would be discussed threadbare.”

All the signatories of the Gupkar declaration have been invited for the meeting today, they said.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said that PAGD leaders including its president Dr. Farooq Abdullah, Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami, Hassnain Masoodi and others will be meeting here today at her residence.

“There is no special agenda for today’s meeting,” she said. Today’s meeting comes at a time when NC was “seriously considering” to participate in the Delimitation exercise.

Pertinently, the speculations are rife in Jammu and Kashmir regarding further bifurcation of the Union Territory. However, there has been no official confirmation in this regard while the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) J&K president, Ravinder Raina had recently said that there was no big development with regard to J&K in offing—(KNO)

