Massive fire at Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Jammu’s Katra

Jammu: A massive fire broke out at the Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday afternoon in the cash-counting and other area.

Officials said that the smoke appeared atop Trikuta hills, where the ancient temple is situated.

As per officials, three employees of the Mata Vaishno Devi were trapped in the fire but were timely rescued by security forces and fire tenders.

“The fire is under control and no person was injured,” said Ramesh Kumar Jangid, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Katra.

He added that the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

Visuals show that the fire had broken out right at the center of the Vaishno Devi temple complex, which is located atop huge mountain at Katra in Jammu.

Lakhs of pilgrims undertake the 14-km trek that involves a criss-cross path across the mountain-face. Pilgrims walk up, or take palkhis (palanquins), horses or even helicopters to reach the top.

But due to COVID restrictions, only 25000 pilgrims are being allowed at Vaishno Devi per day.

The Vaishno Devi complex comprises of a number of connected buildings very high up where there are numerous kitchens and sleeping halls, meant for the pilgrims who often stay overnight—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print