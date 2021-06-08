Former MLA Shopian Adv. Mohammad Yousuf Bhat condoles demise of wife of  Ghulam Hassan Khan 

Shopian :Senior leader JKPDP and former MLA Shopain Adv. Mohammad Yousuf Bhat expressed deep shock and grief over the demise of the wife of former minister and Ex MLA Shopian Gh. Hassan Khan, who breathed her last preceding night at shopian.

In a condolence message, Bhat described the deceased as a pious and kind lady and expressed heartfelt condolences to Khan Sahib and the entire bereaved family, in this hour of grief and despair.

He also prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

