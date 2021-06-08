Forces lay cordon in several villages in Shopian

Shopian: Government forces on Monday carried out multiple cordon and search operations in south Kashmir’s Shopian.
The villages where search operations were carried out include Turkwangam, Daramdora, Hanjipora and Dachno villages of the district. Dachoo is a remote village in Hirpora forests.
According to police sources, cordon and search operations were carried out by a joint team of government forces including 44, 34 Rashtriya Rifles of army, Police and 14th and 178th battalions of central reserve police force.
Locals from the villages said that a joint team of government forces arrived in the villages and searched residential houses, other structures however no trace of militants was found in any of the villages.
All of these military operations concluded in the afternoon after the forces were withdrawn.