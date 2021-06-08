Farooq Abdullah urges people to get vaccinated against Covid

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday appealed to the people to get vaccinated at the earliest in order to stay safe from COVID-19.

“We are in the midst of a pandemic called COVID-19. Hundreds of thousands have died due to it, but thankfully we now have a vaccine which can keep us safe from this disease,” Abdullah, who is the Lok Sabha member from Srinagar, said in a video posted by the NC on its social media handles.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, however, cautioned the people against lowering the guard in the fight against Covid, saying the SOPs such as wearing mask, maintaining social distancing and hand hygiene need to be followed in order to stop the spread of the infection.

“Through this video, I want to appeal that please get yourself, your family and friends vaccinated at the designated centres. I am hopeful that we are able to save lives and things will improve,” he said in Kashmiri.

Abdullah urged the people not to waste time and get vaccinated as soon as possible.

