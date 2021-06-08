Daily cases drop below 1,000, while more than 4k recover in a day

16 more lives lost, 7 in Jammu, 9 in Kashmir

Srinagar: For the first time in months, the number of new Covid cases reported in a day came down below 1,000 in Jammu and Kashmir, though the dreaded infection claimed another 16 lives in the region in a span of 24 hours.

The official daily Covid-19 bulletin reported on Monday that 977 more persons were infected in the last 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir, 689 in Kashmir Division and 288 in Jammu Division.

The bulletin said that 7 more deaths were reported in Jammu Division and 9 in Kashmir Division. The two capital cities, Srinagar and Jammu, reported 1 and 3 deaths, respectively.

Four deaths were reported in Baramulla, two each in Anantnag and Kishtwar, and one each in Budgam, Kulgam, Udhampur, and Ramban districts.

Srinagar districts topped the list of fresh cases, reporting 161, while Jammu district reported 100 cases.

The bulletin said that 4,178 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 1,178 from Jammu Division and 3,000 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 23,524 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 161 new cases and currently has 2,956 active cases, with 416 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 44 new cases and currently has 2,049 active cases, with 200 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 103 new cases and currently has 1,457 active cases, with 223 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 95 new cases and currently has 1,572 active cases, with 311 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 107 new cases and currently has 1,202 active cases, with 167 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 66 new cases and has 2,059 active cases, with 1,291 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 35 new cases and has 634 active cases, with 46 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 42 new cases and has 741 active cases with 122 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 28 new cases and has 1,289 active cases with 87 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 8 new cases and currently has 842 active cases with 137 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 100 new cases, Udhampur 34, Rajouri 29, Doda 36, Kathua 7, Kishtwar 17, Samba 18, Poonch 12, Ramban 22, and Reasi 13.

